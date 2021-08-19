Man City could sign Man United legend Cristiano Ronaldo as Harry Kane alternative - report

Manchester City have been offered the chance to sign Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo as an alternative to Harry Kane, according to a report

Kieran Beckles
By Kieran Beckles
Thursday 19 August 2021, 06:00 UK
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Manchester City have been offered the chance to sign Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo as a potential alternative to Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that Manchester City are having a tough time agreeing a transfer fee with Spurs for the England captain in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states that the defending Premier League champions are prepared to offer £120m for the 28-year-old in the coming days.

According to the same story, Spurs have already rejected an initial bid for the Tottenham centre-forward from Manchester City in the current transfer market.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that Tottenham are demanding £150m to sell their prized asset to their top-six rival before deadline day on 31 August.

Th report reveals that Ronaldo has been offered to Manchester City as an alternative to Kane in what would be a controversial move given the Portugal international’s stint at Manchester United.

Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes has offered the Juventus forward to Manchester City in a £25m deal as the Portuguese forward looks to leave the Serie A giants this summer, according to the report.

The Juve forward scored 29 times and made three assists in 33 games in Serie A last term, while Kane netted 23 goals and made 14 assists in 35 outings.

