Man City could sign Man United legend Cristiano Ronaldo as Harry Kane alternative - report
Manchester City have been offered the chance to sign Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo as an alternative to Harry Kane, according to a report
Manchester City have been offered the chance to sign Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo as a potential alternative to Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, according to a report in England.
The Daily Mirror is reporting that Manchester City are having a tough time agreeing a transfer fee with Spurs for the England captain in the 2021 summer transfer window.
The same article states that the defending Premier League champions are prepared to offer £120m for the 28-year-old in the coming days.
According to the same story, Spurs have already rejected an initial bid for the Tottenham centre-forward from Manchester City in the current transfer market.
The Daily Mirror is reporting that Tottenham are demanding £150m to sell their prized asset to their top-six rival before deadline day on 31 August.
Th report reveals that Ronaldo has been offered to Manchester City as an alternative to Kane in what would be a controversial move given the Portugal international’s stint at Manchester United.
Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes has offered the Juventus forward to Manchester City in a £25m deal as the Portuguese forward looks to leave the Serie A giants this summer, according to the report.
The Juve forward scored 29 times and made three assists in 33 games in Serie A last term, while Kane netted 23 goals and made 14 assists in 35 outings.
MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views