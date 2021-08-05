Man City ready to pay £130m for Tottenham striker Harry Kane - report

Manchester City are ready to pay £130m for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Thursday 5 August 2021, 07:00 UK
Harry Kane
Harry Kane (Photo: Nike Football)

Manchester City are ready to pay £130m to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, according to a report in England.

The Athletic is reporting that Kane failed to turn up to training for the past two days to fuel speculation surrounding his future at the north London outfit.

The same article states that the Spurs striker is desperate to move to Manchester City this summer after a trophy drought at the north London side since breaking into the Tottenham team.

According to the same story, Kane believes he has a gentleman’s agreement with chairman Daniel Levy that he can leave Tottenham this summer but the Spurs chief denies making this deal with the England captain.

The Athletic highlight that Kane still has three years left to run on his current deal at Tottenham to leave Spurs in a strong position.

The media outlet add that Manchester City believe they can sign Kane this summer despite Levy’s stance that Kane won’t be sold to a Premier League rival this summer.

Manchester City ate willing to pay £130m for Kane given the Spurs striker is their only forward target in the current transfer window, according to the report.

Kane scored 23 goals and made 14 assists in 35 games in the Premier League last term.

