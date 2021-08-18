Man City could launch £120m bid for Tottenham striker Harry Kane – report

Manchester City are ready to launch a fresh offer worth up to £120m for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane in order to get a deal completed before the close of the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

ESPN is reporting that the defending Premier League champions are ready to step up their interest in Kane with a fresh bid to sign the England international from their top-six rivals before the deadline on 31 August.

Manchester City have less than two weeks to strike a deal with Tottenham before the transfer window closes despite Spurs refusing to sell Kane so far.

According to the same story, Tottenham have set their asking price at around £150m for the England captain in the current transfer market but Manchester City are reluctant to meet the north London side’s valuation as things stand.

ESPN go on to write that the Citizens are prepared to set a new British transfer record after Manchester City signed Jack Grealish in a £100m deal from Aston Villa.

The media outlet add that Manchester City are willing to spend up to £120m on Kane – but it’s unclear whether Spurs would be prepared to accept such a transfer fee.

Kane was absent for Tottenham’s 1-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday as Son Heung-min scored a winner at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in their Premier League opener.

