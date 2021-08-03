Manchester City are keeping tabs on Lille defender Sven Botman ahead of a potential move for the Liverpool FC and Manchester United target, according to a report in France.

L’Equipe, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that the Citizens are interested in a swoop to sign Lille defender to bolster Pep Guardiola’s defensive options ahead of the 2021-22 season.

The same article states that Manchester City have been alerted to Botman after his impressive performances for Lille in their Ligue 1 title-winning campaign.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC, Manchester United, Newcastle United and West Ham have all been linked with the 21-year-old.

The report goes on to add Guardiola is monitoring the Netherlands Under-21 international this summer following the 21-year-old’s impressive debut campaign in the French top flight.

L’Equipe state that Lille will look to secure a £43m transfer fee for Botman given his importance to the French side following a £7m move for the 6ft 4ins defender.

Botman made 37 appearances for Lille in their title-winning campaign.

The Lille centre-half has been capped six times by the Netherlands Under-squad but Botman hasn’t made an appearance for the Dutch national team.

Manchester City won the Premier League title last season but the Citizens lost 1-0 to Chelsea FC in the Champions League final.

