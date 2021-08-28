Mark Lawrenson reveals his prediction for Man City v Arsenal

Mark Lawrenson is tipping Manchester City to heap more misery on Arsenal by claiming a 2-0 victory over the Gunners in Saturday’s Premier League clash at The Etihad.

The north London side head into the game looking to try and pick up their first Premier League points of the season after they suffered 2-0 defeats by Brentford and Chelsea FC in their opening two matches.

Arsenal are currently languishing down in 19th place in the Premier League table after a stuttering start to the new campaign despite an active summer transfer window.

Manchester City, meanwhile, bounced back from their 1-0 defeat by Tottenham on the opening weekend by claiming a thumping 5-0 victory over Norwich City in their second game of the season last weekend.

The Citizens will be aiming to claim their second home win of the season on Saturday when they welcome the Gunners to the Etihad.

Former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson is expecting to see Manchester City claim a straightforward 2-0 win over the north London side on Saturday lunchtime.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Arsenal as a club seem to have lost their way so if you are boss Mikel Arteta you are asking for more games – to get the new players settled in and for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette to get to full fitness so he has his strongest team.

“When you look at Arsenal you have some good players but then you have quite a few average ones too.

“The 6-0 victory over West Brom in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday looks really good on paper but the Baggies had five debutants and some were teenagers. That is something of a contrast to what City will field on Saturday.

“We are assessing Arteta on every single game but this is not necessarily one we should judge him on because it is Manchester City, everyone’s favourites to win the league.

“After the international break, it will be about how Arteta fares for those following five or six games.

“If they are beaten heavily – 4-0 or 5-0 – then he will be under increased pressure. They have spent around £140m on new signings and the owner Stan Kroenke will be looking at the situation and will be worried.”

Manchester City won the Premier League title and finished 12 points clear of Manchester United last term.

