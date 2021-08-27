Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Man City v Arsenal

Michael Owen is backing Manchester City to claim a 2-0 victory over Arsenal in their Premier League clash on Saturday lunchtime.

The Citizens are preparing to welcome the Gunners to The Etihad as they look to make it back to back victories in the English top flight after their 5-0 thrashing of Norwich City last time out.

Manchester City lost their opening game 1-0 away to Tottenham but bounced back with a convincing victory over the Canaries last time out.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are without a point in the Premier League so far this season, with the Gunners having lost 2-0 to both Brentford and Chelsea FC in their opening two games.

Mikel Arteta’s men are yet to score a goal in the top flight, although they did claim a dominant 6-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion in the League Cup last time out.

Former Liverpool FC and Manchester United striker Owen is expecting to see the home team claim a comfortable win over the Gunners in Saturday’s early kick-off to heap more misery on the north London side.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Norwich was an ideal fixture for City to get back to near their best in.

“They were always going to create chances against a team like Norwich and it was a good opportunity for Jack Grealish in particular, to get on the scoresheet. Obviously, it wasn’t the prettiest of goals, but he won’t care one bit. Believe me, they all count!

“It’s been a terrible start to the season for Arsenal and it’s not going to get any easier here. Of course, they were missing some starters on Sunday against Chelsea, but it was still far too comfortable a win for Chelsea.

“It wasn’t even a surprise to see Arsenal struggle, in fact, the only surprise was that it wasn’t more. If not for Leno in goal, this could have been embarrassing.

“I still don’t think City are fully firing on all cylinders in an attacking sense just yet, but I still see no other winner here.

“Arsenal have yet to score a goal this season and I don’t think that will change. I’m going 2-0 City.”

Arsenal finished eighth and without a trophy last season.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip