Jack Wilshere predicts where Man United, Chelsea FC will finish

Jack Wilshere is backing Manchester United and Chelsea FC to finish second and third in the Premier League table this season, with Manchester City retaining their title.

The Red Devils have spent big in the summer transfer window and have agreed deals to bring in Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane to bolster their squad ahead of the new campaign.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been tasked with steering Manchester United to a Premier League title challenge this season after they finished second and without a trophy last term.

Meanwhile, Thomas Tuchel will also be expected to improve Chelsea FC’s form in the Premier League, with the Blues having finished in fourth place and without a trophy last term.

However, former Arsenal midfielder Wilshere believes that Manchester City look the most likely to win the Premier League title for a second successive season and he is backing Manchester United, Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC to finish behind Pep Guardiola’s men.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Wilshere said: “Manchester City will win it. I would prefer Man United to win it but I think they come second. Chelsea third, Liverpool fourth, Arsenal fifth and Leicester sixth.

“I played against Man City so many times and it’s awful, it’s horrible. You can’t get the ball off them. Pep just gets them playing these little passes. If they get Harry Kane as well it’s over before we even start.

“Liverpool will have a better season than last year because [Virgil] van Dijk is back, but I just think Man City are just too good.

“[Manchester United] tried with [Jose] Mourinho to bring in that experienced manager who just wants to win, but he didn’t win. I think Solskjaer has done well. But they have to win a trophy next season.”

Manchester United will kick off their Premier League campaign with a home clash against Leeds United, while Chelsea FC will host Crystal Palace.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip