Manchester United are confident that they can win the race to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland next summer after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer committed to a new long-term deal, according to a report in England.

The Daily Star is reporting that the Red Devils believe they’re in a strong position to sign one of Europe’s most-coveted strikers after extending Solskjaer’s current deal at the 20-time English champions.

According to the same story, Manchester United are banking on Solskjaer’s long-term relationship with Haaland playing a key role in getting a deal over the line for the Norway international.

The Daily Star is reporting that the Red Devils hope that the pair’s prior working partnership can prove decisive in the race to sign the Borussia Dortmund centre-forward.

The media outlet adds that Haaland is a big fan of Solskjaer, which could help the Red Devils given the intense competition for the 21-year-old’s signature.

Chelsea FC and Manchester City have also been linked with a swoop to sign the former Red Bull Salzburg forward this summer, according to the report.

The Daily Star claim that the Champions League winners have reached a stalemate with Dortmund in negotiations over a potential £150m deal for Haaland.

Haaland is widely reported to have a £75m contract release clause that will come into play next summer.

