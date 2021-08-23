Man United could consider Jesse Lingard swap deal – report

Manchester United could consider a swap deal with West Ham United involving Jesse Lingard and Declan Rice, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that West Ham have retained their interest in re-signing Lingard after the England international’s positive impact during his loan spell at the club last season.

The same article states that the Hammers have struggled to complete a deal to sign Lingard on a permanent basis because of Manchester United’s high valuation of the creative midfielder.

According to the same story, Lingard is unlikely to play a big role in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team if the Manchester United midfielder does remain at Old Trafford this term.

The Daily Mirror go on to write the 28-year-old is likely to push for a transfer and Manchester United would like to get his salary off their wage bill.

The same article claims that Manchester United remain interested in a swoop to sign a new holding midfielder as a long-term replacement for Nemanja Matic.

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Declan Rice who is reportedly unhappy with West Ham’s £100m price tag, according to the report.

The Daily Mirror add that Chelsea FC and Manchester City are also interested in Rice but Manchester United hold an advantage given their ability to include Lingard as part of the deal.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip