‘A lovely footballer’: Gary Lineker reacts to Man United’s 5-1 win over Leeds

Gary Lineker took to social media to label Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba as “lovely” footballers after they helped to inspire Manchester United to a dominant 5-1 victory over Leeds United in their Premier League opener on Saturday.

Fernandes hit a hat-trick as the Red Devils got their Premier League campaign off to a flying start with a fine performance in front of their home fans at Old Trafford to move top of the table ahead of the rest of this weekend’s fixtures.

Fernandes gave Manchester United the lead in the 30th minute when he collected Pogba’s first-time pass and fired home from close range.

Leeds United were briefly level after half-time when Luke Ayling equalised for the visitors in the 48th minute, but quick-fire goals from Mason Greenwood and Fernandes put Manchester United back in control at 3-1.

Fernandes then added his third of the afternoon with a brilliant finish, before Fred added further gloss to the scoreline in the 68th minute to make it 5-1.

Both Pogba and Fernandes were in excellent form for Manchester United at Old Trafford, with the Frenchman having assisted four of the Red Devils’ five goals.

And their performances did not go unnoticed by England legend Lineker, who took to social media to post about the pair in the second half.

Lineker wrote: “He’s a lovely footballer is @paulpogba.”

And in a separate Tweet shortly after, he added: “He’s a lovely footballer is

@B_Fernandes8.”

Manchester United will travel to Southampton in the Premier League next Sunday.

