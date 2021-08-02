Manchester United are poised to open talks with Luke Shaw about a new contract at Old Trafford, according to reports.

The Daily Mail is claiming that the Red Devils are looking to reward the full-back for his recent upturn in form, which culminated in his impressive performances for England at Euro 2020.

Shaw’s current contract at Old Trafford is due to expire in the summer of 2023 and Manchester United are now set to open discussion over an extension, according to the story.

The same article says that Shaw is due to return to training with Manchester United this week along with Paul Pogba and Harry Maguire following their participation at Euro 2020.

Shaw will be offered a new contract “in the next few months” because he is seen as a key player by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford, according to the report.

The left-back scored one goal and made five assists in 32 Premier League games for Manchester United last season as they finished in second place and without a trophy.

The England international will be hoping to play a key role for the Red Devils as they look to challenge for the Premier League title next term under Solskjaer.

