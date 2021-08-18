‘I’m really happy’: Amad Diallo sends message to Man United fans about summer signings

Amad Diallo has revealed his delight at seeing Manchester United wrap up deals for Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have been busy in the summer window and they moved quickly to snap up England winger Sancho from Borussia Dortmund in July after months of speculation linking him with a move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United swiftly followed that deal up with the capture of France defender Varane from Real Madrid as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer moved to add strength to his options at the back.

Sancho, 21, made his Premier League debut for Manchester United on Saturday when he came on as a second-half substitute in their impressive 5-1 win over Leeds United at Old Trafford.

Varane, meanwhile, was paraded in front of the home fans at Old Trafford ahead of the game as he looks to make his first Premier League appearance of the season in the coming days.

Now, Manchester United youngster Diallo, who played for Ivory Coast during this summer’s Olympics in Tokyo, has admitted that he has been thrilled to start training with the duo.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Diallo said: “I am really happy to be back working with the team.

“The first training session back with the team gives you a great feeling, because I have been at home for two weeks (quarantining).

“Now I am back with the team, the team is in great shape and we are working really hard to make sure we can reach our targets this year.

“(The new players) are great players, great guys, and I am really happy to be training with them. It is important for me to train with them and to learn from them.”

He added: “It is incredible for me to train with players like we have, to see Bruno (Fernandes) and Paul (Pogba) close up, it is really exciting.

“As a young player you can learn a lot from them, and they also help you out on the pitch.”

Manchester United will travel to Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday.

