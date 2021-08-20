Manchester United are keeping tabs on Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni as a potential signing before the transfer window closes, according to Duncan Castles.

The Red Devils have already been busy in the summer transfer window after having concluded deals to sign both Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, as well as veteran goalkeeper Tom Heaton.

Manchester United continue to be linked with a number of other potential signings before the transfer window closes at the end of the month, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer considers adding more players to his squad.

According to Castles, Monaco’s defensive midfielder Tchouameni is one of the players that the Red Devils are keeping an eye on before the summer transfer window closes.

The midfielder was a regular fixture in the Monaco team last season, as he scored two goals and made three assists in 36 Ligue 1 games for his club.

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast, Castles said: “Tchouameni is regarded as one of the best midfielders in French football.

“He is 21 and the centre-point of the Monaco team last season. He played 36 games with two goals and four assists. He’s a defensive midfielder but can play box to box.

“He is already a France Under-21 international and waiting for a call-up to the full team. [He is] one of those players who has the interest of all the top clubs in European football.

“Juventus, I’m told, are particularly prominent and they’ve been discussing terms. He is an alternative for Manuel Locatelli, who has been their principle target in midfield. They like Tchouameni a lot.

“Tchouameni falls within Manchester United’s scouting remit. They’re targeting that younger type of players who can develop into top stars.

“He is an obvious fit for Manchester United if the change in midfield happens. We’ve been talking about it for so long and that’s if [Paul] Pogba doesn’t sign a new contract or is sold this summer.

“You can bring in Tchouameni, who will be much lower maintenance and more consistent in his performances. If they have that space in their squad created by Pogba, then Tchouameni is one of the options to replace him.

“He would be cheaper than Declan Rice, who has been mentioned as an option for Manchester United. I’m told Monaco value him at around €40m (£34.1m).”

Manchester United will travel to Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday as they look to make it back to back wins following their 5-1 win over Leeds United last weekend.

