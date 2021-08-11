Dimitar Berbatov has urged Anthony Martial to stay at Manchester United and fight for his place in the first team at Old Trafford.

The 25-year-old is facing increased competition for a place in the starting line-up with the Red Devils this season after they completed a deal to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund last month.

Martial has been linked with a possible move away from Manchester United in recent weeks as the speculation about his future continues in the summer transfer window.

However, as things stand, the France international remains as a Manchester United player as the clock ticks down to the new Premier League season.

Now, former Manchester United and Tottenham star Berbatov has explained why he thinks Martial should stay at Old Trafford and fight for his place in the first team under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Speaking in an interview with Betfair, as quoted by Metro, Berbatov said: “Anthony Martial is probably thinking that he is in a bit of a difficult situation because with, Sancho coming to United, the Frenchman’s playing time is going to be reduced.

“I have no doubt that this will be going through his mind right now, he will be questioning himself asking: ‘Do I stay and fight for my position, or should I start to look to move to a team where I will play more regularly?’

“Inter would not be the best place for Martial. His playing style is very technical and he suits going one-on-one with defenders.

“I would like him to stay at United and challenge himself. If he can show what he can do in training and then in games then I think he will be fine and he is another great option for United to have.

“I hope he can stay fit, because he’s had a few in the past and this can put a real stop on the development of a player.”

Martial will be hoping to be involved when Manchester United kick off their Premier League campaign with a home clash against Leeds United on Saturday lunchtime.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip