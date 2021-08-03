Manchester United are not interested in a deal to sign Jerome Boateng on a free transfer this summer, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The 32-year-old is now a free agent after his contract at Bayern Munich expired and the defender has been touted as a possible target for Manchester United in recent days.

Boateng was a regular fixture in the Bayern Munich team last season and he scored one goal and made one assist in 29 Bundesliga games for the German club.

The German is set to pick his new club in the coming weeks as he looks to resolve his future ahead of the new campaign.

However, according to Italian journalist Romano, Manchester United are not interested in a move to sign the 32-year-old and neither are Hertha Berlin or PSV Eindhoven.

Posting on his official Twitter account over the weekend, Romano wrote: “Manchester United are not considering a move for Jerome Boateng – and he’s not joining Hertha Berlin or PSV this summer. Red circleFlag of Germany #MUFC

“Jerome Boateng will pick his new club in the next days. He’s not in a rush.”

Manchester United, who finished second in the Premier League and without a trophy last season, have already agreed deals to sign Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Tom Heaton this summer.

They will kick off their Premier League campaign with a home clash against Leeds United on 14 August.

