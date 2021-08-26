Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are both interested in signing Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga before the close of the summer transfer window, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 18-year-old’s situation at Rennes has been a source of speculation this summer amid suggestions that he could be on his way out of the French club.

Camavinga’s current contract with the Ligue 1 outfit is scheduled to expire at the end of this season, and that means he could potentially be available on a free transfer next summer.

According to Romano, Camavinga has made his mind up not to sign a new extension with Rennes, meaning that he could leave the club on a free transfer next year, or for a fee before the deadline this month.

Italian journalist Romano says that Manchester United and PSG both remain interested in the teenage midfielder, but for both clubs any potential move depends on their plans to offload players this summer.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said: “Keep an eye on this one – Eduardo Camavinga, the midfielder of Rennes, because he has decided, as I said many weeks ago, to not extend his contract.

“He’s leaving the club next summer as a free agent or in the coming seven days with a permanent move.

“There are huge chances for Camavinga to leave Rennes this summer. He’s going to wait for some proposals.

“Rennes want around €30-35m for Camavinga, so it’s an opportunity for many clubs. But from what I’ve been told, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are the two clubs interested in the situation.

“There is still no official bid from United or PSG, so let’s see what happens in the coming hours – but both clubs have contacts with the agents of Camavinga and with Rennes to understand about the situation.

“Manchester United are waiting to see what happens with the outgoings and Paris Saint-Germain, too.

“For both clubs, it’s really important to understand what players will leave the club in the coming days to know if they can bid for Camavinga.

“Camavinga will be prepared to leave Rennes this summer in the coming few days.

“Manchester United have to decide on Jesse Lingard and maybe Donny van De Beek – many situations to decide for Manchester United about the outgoings.”

Camavinga has already made three appearances in Ligue 1 for Rennes this season, and he scored one goal and made two assists in 35 league games for the French club last term.

