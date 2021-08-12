Manchester United’s interest in signing Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes could hinge on Paul Pogba’s future at Old Trafford, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have been busy in the summer transfer window after having already wrapped up deals for Tom Heaton, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane ahead of the new campaign.

Manchester United have also been credited with an interest in signing 18-year-old midfielder Camavinga from Rennes this summer, with the teenager’s current contract set to expire at the end of next season.

There has been little in the way of news regarding Manchester United’s reported interest in Camavinga in recent days as the clock ticks down on the summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, Pogba’s situation at Old Trafford continues to be a source of uncertainty, with the Frenchman’s current contract at the club being due to expire at the end of this season.

According to Romano, Camavinga is not in a rush to decided his future and Manchester United’s interest in the midfielder is likely to be tied to Pogba’s situation at the club.

Speaking on The United Stand podcast last week, Romano said of Camavinga: “He’s not going to extend his contract with Rennes.

“That’s why the player is not in a rush, because he knows if someone is paying €40m to Rennes this summer then he’ll be leaving the club.

“He wants to be 100 per cent convinced about the project of a club because he has the opportunity to wait six months and then from January he can sign as a free agent for the following season.

“He wants to understand who really wants him and what kind of project they can offer. It’s true PSG have an interest in Camavinga. I would say PSG and Manchester United want Camavinga this summer.

“Manchester United are still waiting to see what happens with Pogba. I think it won’t be easy this summer because the timing will be different. It could be something that happens later in the window.

“If the situation goes to next summer, many other teams will join the race.”

Manchester United will kick off their Premier League campaign with a home clash against Leeds United on Saturday lunchtime.

