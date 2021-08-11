Eduardo Camavinga is not in a rush to resolve his future at Rennes amid speculation linking him with a possible move to Manchester United this summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 18-year-old midfielder has been touted as a possible target for the Red Devils this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer considers further bolstering his options in midfield ahead of the new campaign.

Camavinga is out of contract at Rennes next summer and so the French club are likely to want to resolve his future one way or the other this year rather than risk losing him on a free transfer in 2022.

The teenager played 69 minutes of Rennes’ Ligue 1 opener against Lens on Sunday as the speculation about his future rumbles on.

According to Italian reporter Romano, Camavinga is not in a hurry to decide his future as the clock ticks down on the summer transfer window.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast this week, Romano said about Camavinga’s situation: “It’s still the same. He’s not in a rush. He’s out of contract [next summer]. He’s going to see in the coming days what happens with Manchester United or PSG for this summer.

“We will also see what happens next summer with many clubs in the race if Camavinga is a free agent with interest from Spain like FC Barcelona and Real Madrid.”

Manchester United will kick off their Premier League campaign with a home clash against Leeds United at Old Trafford on Saturday lunchtime.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip