'He's not in a rush': Fabrizio Romano provides update on Man United link to Eduardo Camavinga

Fabrizio Romano says Eduardo Camavinga is not in a rush to decide his future amid links to Man United

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Thursday 12 August 2021, 00:15 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Eduardo Camavinga is not in a rush to resolve his future at Rennes amid speculation linking him with a possible move to Manchester United this summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 18-year-old midfielder has been touted as a possible target for the Red Devils this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer considers further bolstering his options in midfield ahead of the new campaign.

Camavinga is out of contract at Rennes next summer and so the French club are likely to want to resolve his future one way or the other this year rather than risk losing him on a free transfer in 2022.

The teenager played 69 minutes of Rennes’ Ligue 1 opener against Lens on Sunday as the speculation about his future rumbles on.

According to Italian reporter Romano, Camavinga is not in a hurry to decide his future as the clock ticks down on the summer transfer window.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast this week, Romano said about Camavinga’s situation: “It’s still the same. He’s not in a rush. He’s out of contract [next summer]. He’s going to see in the coming days what happens with Manchester United or PSG for this summer.

“We will also see what happens next summer with many clubs in the race if Camavinga is a free agent with interest from Spain like FC Barcelona and Real Madrid.”

Manchester United will kick off their Premier League campaign with a home clash against Leeds United at Old Trafford on Saturday lunchtime.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Erling Haaland
Reporter delivers update on Chelsea FC link to Erling Haaland
Jurgen Klopp
Fabrizio Romano delivers latest update on Liverpool FC’s summer transfer plans
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard makes claim about Man United and Liverpool FC ahead of new season
Thomas Tuchel
'He's still the main target': Fabrizio Romano says Chelsea FC want to sign Jules Kounde
Italy and Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli (Photo: @locamanuel73 / Instagram)
Arsenal receive potential boost in race to sign Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli - report
Related Articles

Home »
Erling Haaland
Reporter delivers update on Chelsea FC link to Erling Haaland
Jurgen Klopp
Fabrizio Romano delivers latest update on Liverpool FC’s summer transfer plans
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard makes claim about Man United and Liverpool FC ahead of new season
Thomas Tuchel
'He's still the main target': Fabrizio Romano says Chelsea FC want to sign Jules Kounde
Italy and Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli (Photo: @locamanuel73 / Instagram)
Arsenal receive potential boost in race to sign Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli - report
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network