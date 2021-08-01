Duncan Castles discusses options for next Man United signing in key position

Manchester United are keeping tabs on the likes of Leon Goretzka and Declan Rice as they ponder bringing in a new midfielder this summer, according to Duncan Castles.

The Red Devils have already got their summer spending under way in impressive fashion and they announced their third deal of the transfer window last week when they settled on a fee to sign defender Raphael Varane from Real Madrid.

Manchester United have already completed deals to land Tom Heaton and Jadon Sancho this summer and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is thought to be on the lookout for further reinforcements as he looks to add to his squad ahead of the new campaign.

There is bound to be plenty of speculation in the coming weeks linking Manchester United with further signings this summer as Solskjaer looks to build a team capable of challenging for the Premier League title next season.

Now, journalist Castles has revealed some of the potential midfield recruits that could be on Manchester United’s radar this summer, including Bayern Munich’s Goretzka and West Ham United’s Rice.

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast last week, Castles said: “There are a few options available to them in midfield.

“They’ve had discussions with Leon Goretzka of Bayern Munich. He has a year left on his contract there. It looks like a very expensive salary and it looks like he would prefer to stay at Bayern Munich and wants to leverage the interest of Manchester United to secure a better deal at Bayern Munich.

“They have the possibility of buying Saul Niguez from Atletico. Atletico, like all the other Spanish clubs, have to raise a lot of money. Saul has been placed on the transfer market. He’s been offered to Manchester City in exchange for Bernardo Silva.

“He has become more peripheral in team selection for Diego Simeone. He has a big salary. Manchester United want to do that deal and they’ve got a very good chance of doing it for a much lower price than he would have cost in previous summers. The figure being mooted is £50m for Saul.

“Eduardo Camavinga is a player they’ve looked at. We’ve talked about how his representatives paid a huge sum of money to represent him and they’d prefer a deal to be done this summer because he’d be available for a transfer fee rather than allowing him to leave for nothing next year.

“There’s a question about whether Camavinga is ready for the Premier League and is as good as his billing.

“There are a couple of players in the Premier League who would be on a list and who could be available this summer. Ruben Neves, who is the main player that Wolves are trying to sell and Arsenal have an interest in taking for their midfield.

“There is Declan Rice, who West Ham don’t want to sell but is reaching a stage of his career where you’ll see him moving to a bigger Premier League club before too long and Manchester United will have to take a decision whether that is a player they want to keep away from their rivals or not.”

Manchester United will kick off their Premier League campaign with a home clash against Leeds United on 14 August.

