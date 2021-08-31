Sky Sports reporter gives latest details on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Man United deal

Cristiano Ronaldo completed his Manchester United medical in Lisbon over the weekend and he has agreed personal terms with the Red Devils, according to Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

The 36-year-old is set to return to Old Trafford this summer after Manchester United announced that they had agreed a deal to bring him back to the club following his exit from Juventus.

Ronaldo is poised to re-join Manchester United 12 years after he left the club to sign for Real Madrid in the summer of 2009.

According to reporter Sheth, Ronaldo has now agreed personal terms with Manchester United on a two-year contract, which the Red Devils have inserted a one-year option into.

The Sky Sports News reporter also revealed that the progress on a visa application for the Portugal international is also ongoing.

Posting on Twitter on Monday morning, Sheth said: “Cristiano Ronaldo completed Manchester United medical in Lisbon over the weekend ahead of transfer from Juventus.

“Personal terms agreed on 2 year deal. United have inserted 1 year option.

“Required aspects of deal will be finalised by deadline. Visa process ongoing.”

Manchester United returned to winning ways in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon thanks to a 1-0 victory at Wolves.

The Red Devils will return to Premier League action after the international break when they host Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Saturday 11 September.

