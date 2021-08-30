Garth Crooks claimed that David De Gea produced his best performance for Manchester United in at least two years during their 1-0 win at Wolves on Sunday.

The Spanish shot-stopper has found himself under pressure at Old Trafford in recent months due to a drop in form and increased competition from Dean Henderson last season.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has gone with De Gea as his number one between the posts for now and the 30-year-old has started all three of Manchester United’s games in the Premier League so far.

De Gea produced a fine performance at Molineux on Sunday afternoon and his display was capped by a fine double save from Romain Saiss in the second half.

Crooks revealed that he had initially pencilled in Chelsea FC goalkeeper Edouard Mendy for his team of the week, but he was forced to change his selection after De Gea’s display against Wolves.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Crooks said: “With 12 minutes to go in the game between Wolves and Manchester United, Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy was pencilled in after his performance against Liverpool.

“The Senegalese goalkeeper held his nerve in a hostile atmosphere and was in sparkling form. He had to be.

“Chelsea battled brilliantly in order to secure a well-earned point with 10 men against a Liverpool side who looked in the mood – and an Anfield crowd baying for blood.

“But that was before United’s De Gea made the most extraordinary point-blank double save from Wolves defender Romain Saiss.

“I haven’t seen a performance like this from De Gea for at least two years.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action after the international break with a home clash against Newcastle United on 11 September.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip