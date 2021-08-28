Darren Bent predicts where Man United will finish after Cristiano Ronaldo return

Darren Bent is still tipping Manchester United to finish in fourth place in the Premier League table this season despite their deal to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 36-year-old Portugal international is set to return to Old Trafford after the Red Devils agreed a fee with Juventus to bring him back to the club.

Manchester United have been busy in the summer transfer window, with the Red Devils having brought in Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane, Tom Heaton and now Ronaldo.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is aiming to steer Manchester United towards a Premier League title challenge this season after they finished in second place and without a trophy last term.

Bent thinks that Ronaldo will certainly have a positive impact at Old Trafford but he thinks that the Red Devils are still likely to end up fourth in the table.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Bent said: “Ronaldo looks after himself, so I don’t think there’s going to be a drop-off in terms of the ultimate professional.

“He will score the goals, I still don’t make Manchester United favourites. I still put Liverpool ahead with Chelsea and Manchester City.

“I think Manchester United will come fourth, I still put three teams ahead of them.”

Manchester United are currently preparing for their Premier League clash against Wolves on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils have taken four points from their opening two games after beating Leeds United and drawing 1-1 with Southampton.

