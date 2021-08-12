‘He’s a great bloke’: David De Gea sends message to summer Man United signing

David De Gea has revealed that he is more excited about the arrival of Tom Heaton at Manchester United than the club’s other summer signings.

The Red Devils wrapped up a deal to bring the shot-stopper to Old Trafford earlier this summer before they also secured the signatures of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

Heaton, 35, has been brought in as a back-up goalkeeper for the Red Devils as Manchester United look to try and challenge for trophies on multiple fronts this season.

There has been a lot of buzz around Old Trafford regarding the signings of Sancho and Varane, but De Gea admits that he is enjoying training alongside their fellow signing Heaton.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, De Gea said: “[I’m especially excited to welcome] Tom, the keeper, who I’m with a lot of more of the time.

“He’s a great bloke and a top keeper. He’s really going to bring a lot to the group and let’s hope it’s the same with the rest of the signings too.

“They have great quality and I reckon that it’ll be easy for them to settle in.”

Manchester United will kick off their new Premier League campaign with a home clash against Liverpool FC on Saturday lunchtime.

The Red Devils will be aiming to challenge for the title this term after they finished in second place and without a trophy last season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

