Dimitar Berbatov has urged Donny van de Beek to seek a move away from Manchester United before the summer transfer window closes next week.

The 24-year-old Dutch midfielder has struggled to hold down a regular starting spot in the Manchester United team since having signed for the Red Devils from Ajax last summer.

Indeed, the midfielder was limited to just four starts in the Premier League last season, with the Dutchman having scored one goal and made one assist in the top flight.

Van de Beek is yet to make a single appearance for Manchester United in the Premier League this term, and his lack of playing time has raised questions about his long-term future at Old Trafford.

Former Manchester United and Tottenham striker Berbatov reckons that Van de Beek would be wise to seek a move away from Old Trafford in the coming days to secure a transfer to a club where he can play regular first-team football.

Writing in his column for Betfair, as quoted by Metro, Berbatov said: “The transfer window closes on Tuesday and, while United have done well to bring in some good players, I still think there may be some action to come with outgoings.

“I don’t think we’re going to see any more playing time from Donny van de Beek.

“It’s a really strange, disappointing and surprising situation. They spent around £35m on him and, to pay that for a player who isn’t starting many games, doesn’t make sense.

“I’m not blaming the player at all, but for me it’s one of the most disappointing transfers ever.

“He has got a lot of quality. I don’t like it when clubs buy for the sake of buying and this is one of those situations. I’m sure he’s banging on the manager’s door and asking questions.

“I think if he’s not happy, Van de Beek should push to leave. His place in the national team is at risk, especially now with Louis van Gaal in charge. Van Gaal is a disciplinarian who like his players to play football.

“Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes are untouchable in the United midfield at the moment. Scott McTominay, Fred and even 33-year-old Nemanja Matic are ahead of van de Beek.

“I know how Van de Beek feels. In the late stage of my career I was playing in Greece, the president wanted me and signed me, but the coach didn’t want me and we had some issues.

“It is frustrating for a player. He needs to have a long hard think about his situation and what he wants.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action with a trip to Wolves on Sunday. The Red Devils have taken four points from their opening two games.

