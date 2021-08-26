Rio Ferdinand has warned Donny van de Beek that he is going to struggle for playing time at Manchester United this season.

The 24-year-old midfielder signed for the Red Devils from Ajax in a £35m deal last summer but he found his playing time to be severely restricted last term.

Indeed, Van de Beek was limited to just four starts in the Premier League, as he scored one goal and made one assist in 19 appearances in the top flight in total.

The Dutchman has yet to feature for Manchester United in the top flight this season, with the midfielder not playing in their opening two games against Leeds United and Southampton.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand reckons that Van de Beek is unlikely to get much more playing time this season.

Speaking on his FIVE YouTube channel, Ferdinand said: “Donny van de Beek, he’s not going to get a chance in this team is he? £40m and he ain’t going to play.

“Anyone coming in under Ole is an Ole signing. You give him the credit for the players who come in an do well, and you’ve got to take [criticism].

“I’m not one of those people who think every signing is going to be great. You are going to get them wrong, Fergie got them wrong.

“It’s inevitable when you sign so many players that you get one or two wrong.

“Van De Beek, you don’t know if he’s wrong or right because he doesn’t get the opportunity. That’s the problem.”

Manchester United will attempt to get back to winning ways in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon when they travel to take on Wolves away from home.

The Red Devils have taken four points from their opening two games in the English top flight.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip