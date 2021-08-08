Journalist: Man United looking into deal to sign Lionel Messi

Manchester United are exploring the possibility of doing a deal to sign Lionel Messi this summer along with Paris Saint-Germain, according to journalist Duncan Castles.

The Argentina superstar is available on a free transfer this summer after it was announced that he would be leaving FC Barcelona following their failure to agree a new contract with him.

Paris Saint-Germain have been strongly linked with a move to sign Messi after it emerged that he would be leaving FC Barcelona in recent days.

Messi has also inevitably been linked with a possible move to a host of other top clubs in recent days, with Manchester United touted as a possible destination.

According to Castles, Manchester United are looking to see whether they would be able to do a deal to sign Messi in the coming days as they consider adding further firepower to their squad ahead of the new campaign.

Speaking on The Transfer Window Podcast, Castles said of Messi: “He’s available and looking for a club. It’s interesting to see what decisions will be taken by clubs.

“It’s interesting Manchester United – who have talked about their coherent strategy and planning that have gone into their transfers and they’ve been quick to do deals for two important players in positions where they needed players in – are saying, ‘Well, can we do something for Messi?’.

“I’m not surprised PSG are pushing to do it.”

Manchester United, who finished in second place and without a trophy last season, will kick off their Premier League campaign with a home clash against Leeds United on Saturday.

