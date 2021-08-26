Manchester United are in “pole position” to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund next summer, according to reports in Germany.

German outlet Bild, as quoted by The Daily Mail, is reporting that Manchester United are leading the race to land the 21-year-old when his £64m release clause becomes active next year.

According to the same article, Manchester United are currently the front-runners for the Norway international’s signature when his release clause kicks in. The clause can be activated by the player’s agent Mino Raiola, claims the story.

Haaland is quickly developing a reputation as one of European football’s top attacking talents, and he scored 41 goals in 41 games for the German club last season.

The forward has already scored two goals and made two assists in two Bundesliga games for Dortmund this season.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC failed with a cash-plus-player bid to sign Haaland this summer because the proposal didn’t come near to meeting the German club’s £150m valuation of the player.

The story also points out that Haaland has close ties to Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with the pair having worked together at Molde between 2017 and 2019.

