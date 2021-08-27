Manchester United have made signing Erling Haaland their top priority for bolstering their attack next year, according to reports.

The Manchester Evening News, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that the Red Devils are keen to complete a move to bring the Borussia Dortmund forward to Old Trafford next year.

According to the same story, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the football director John Murtough are in mutual agreement that Haaland should be their top target to bolster their front-line.

The article claims that Solskjaer is set to sit down with the club’s top chiefs, including Murtough, to formulate a plan for bringing in a new number nine.

Haaland, 21, is widely considered to be one of the hottest prospects in European football, and he has been linked with a move away from Borussia Dortmund in recent weeks.

The Norway international was touted as a target for Chelsea FC but a move away from Borussia Dortmund failed to materialise.

The same story says that the fact that Haaland’s £64m release clause kicks in next summer makes him an attractive proposition for Manchester United, although the Red Devils are sure to face serious competition for his signature.

Haaland scored 41 goals in 41 games for Dortmund last season and has already netted two goals and made two assists in two Bundesliga matches this term.

