Diogo Dalot will not be leaving Manchester United this summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 22-year-old full-back’s future at Old Trafford has been a talking point in recent weeks after he spent last season on loan to AC Milan.

The Portuguese defender has been linked with a move away from the Premier League side, and according to Romano, one of the clubs interested in his services was Bayern Munich.

However, the Italian reporter has insisted that Manchester United have no plans to sell Dalot this summer and he will stay at Old Trafford beyond Tuesday night’s deadline.

And according to Romano, that also means that Kieran Trippier will not be signing for Manchester United from Atletico Madrid this summer.

Posting on Twitter, Romano wrote: “Manchester United have made a final decision: Diogo Dalot will stay. He’s non-transferrable. Club and Solskjaer are very happy with Dalot, they trust him for present and future so he’s NOT leaving.

“Borussia Dortmund approached Man Utd as many other clubs but no way.

“…and it means that unless there are unexpected proposals or moves, Kieran Trippier will not join Manchester United this summer.

“Atletico Madrid were always asking €40m price tag – it’s never been really ‘close’. ”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action after the international break when they take on Newcastle United at Old Trafford on 11 September.

They will then play their first Champions League group game of the season with a trip to Young Boys three days later.

