Fabrizio Romano delivers fresh update on Paul Pogba’s situation at Man United

Paul Pogba is set to stay at Manchester United beyond the transfer deadline and the Red Devils are attempting to extend his contract, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The French midfielder’s situation at Old Trafford has been a constant talking point over the last few weeks amid speculation linking him with a move away from the club.

Pogba’s current contract with the Red Devils is due to expire at the end of this season, meaning that he could potentially be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club in January.

The 28-year-old showcased his talent at the weekend when he produced a sublime performance in Manchester United’s dominant 5-1 win over Leeds United at Old Trafford in their Premier League opener.

Pogba notched up four assists for his team-mates as the home side ran riot against the Whites at Old Trafford.

According to Italian journalist Romano, no club has yet made an official bid for Pogba and Manchester United are looking to extend his contract this summer.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said: “I am told there are new chances to stay at Manchester United this summer. This doesn’t mean he’s going to extend his contract but he will stay at Manchester United and let’s see what happens on the contract side.

“So what’s the situation? Since the start of the summer, Manchester United’s sources and people close to Pogba have always told me that Pogba would stay this summer. He’ll stay at Manchester United.

“The club is negotiating directly with Pogba and Mino Raiola to extend his contract. They are offering him a new deal. There is still no agreement between Pogba and Manchester United. So they’re still negotiating in the next days and the next months.

“There has never been an official bid from any club. Pogba loves Juventus but they never made an official bid, it’s impossible for them. Real Madrid never made a bid for Pogba this summer. They’re not signing a new midfielder this summer.

“It’s true PSG have a strong interest in Pogba. They love Pogba and they consider him to be a potential perfect signing because he’s French but they never made an official bid or approached Manchester United.”

Pogba will be expecting to feature for Manchester United when the Red Devils take on Southampton away from home in their next Premier League game on Sunday.

