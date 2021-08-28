'Love it': Gary Lineker reacts to latest Man United re-signing Cristiano Ronaldo

Gary Lineker has his say on Man United re-signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus

Saturday 28 August 2021, 06:30 UK
Gary Lineker
Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker has taken to social media to salute Manchester United’s transfer dealings after they confirmed a deal to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus.

The Portugal superstar’s future has been a talking point over the last few days after it emerged that he would be leaving the Serie A club before the close of the summer transfer window.

Manchester City had been heavily linked with a move for the former Real Madrid star, but Manchester United won the race for his signature and confirmed they had agreed a deal with Juventus on Friday afternoon.

Posting on Twitter after the news was confirmed on Friday, Lineker wrote: “Breaking news: @Cristiano is going back to @ManUtd.

“Wow! Just Wow. What a signing. What a transfer window for United. What a home coming. Love it.”

United said that the deal was subject to personal terms, visa and a medical.

Ronaldo left Manchester United to sign for Real Madrid back in the summer of 2009 for a then world-record transfer fee.

The Portugal international signed for Juventus from Real Madrid back in 2018 and became the fastest player to score 100 goals for the Italian club, a feat he achieved in 131 games.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are currently preparing for their Premier League clash against Wolves away from home on Sunday afternoon.

