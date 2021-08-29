Gary Lineker responds to Man United’s 1-0 win at Wolves

Gary Lineker took to social media to salute Mason Greenwood after the striker helped to fire Manchester United to a record-breaking 1-0 win at Wolves on Sunday afternoon.

After a goalless first half at Molineux, Greenwood fired in his third Premier League goal of the season with a close-range finish to hand Manchester United all three points.

The win set a new Premier League record for the Red Devils, with Manchester United now having gone 28 top-flight away games unbeaten.

The result lifted Manchester United up into third place in the Premier League table heading into the international break.

England legend Lineker was impressed by Greenwood’s display as the teenager continued his fine form for the Red Devils by scoring the winning goal on Sunday afternoon.

Posting on Twitter, Lineker said when Greenwood fired Manchester United into the lead in the 80th minute: “A goalkeeping error but @masongreenwood is a very sweet striker of a football.”

Then, after the final whistle, Lineker responded to the victory as a whole and made a cheeky reference to Manchester United’s deal to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus.

He posted: “A record breaking day for @ManUtd. 28 Premier League away games unbeaten. If they could find a proven goalscorer before the window closes they could go close.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action after the international break when they take on Newcastle United at Old Trafford on 11 September.

