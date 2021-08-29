Gary Neville has his say on Man United’s deal for Cristiano Ronaldo

Gary Neville has revealed his delight at seeing Manchester United agree a deal to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils confirmed on Friday afternoon that they had agreed a deal with Juventus to re-sign the Portugal international and bring him back to the club 12 years after he left to join Real Madrid.

Ronaldo, 36, is widely considered to be one of the greatest players of all time and he will be hoping to help propel the Red Devils to a serious Premier League title challenge this season.

Neville played alongside Ronaldo during the Portugal superstar’s first spell at the Premier League club and the former Manchester United defender could not hide his delight at seeing the attacker make his return.

The former defender also admitted that it would have been “torture” to see Ronaldo sign for the club’s local rivals Manchester City.

Speaking on Sky Sports News on Friday, Neville said: “Fantastic news. A little bit nostalgic, which doesn’t always work in football, but the idea of Ronaldo going to Manchester City was torture for United fans.

“If there is a big player available, United have to be in the market. We know there’s a potential that Haaland could be available next summer, [Edinson] Cavani’s probably got a year, they definitely need a centre-forward option with Cavani.

“I know they’ve got [Mason] Greenwood but if you look at the business Chelsea have done, that Manchester City were looking to do, Manchester United had to compete, and what they’ve done is bolster the squad with a proven goal-scorer, a club legend, and it’s going to give them an incredible 12 months.”

Manchester United are currently preparing for their Premier League clash against Wolves on Sunday afternoon.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip