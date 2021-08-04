Gary Neville sends message to Man United fans about summer signings

Gary Neville has revealed his excitement at seeing Manchester United complete deals to sign both Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane this summer.

The Red Devils have wasted no time in the summer transfer window and they have been quick to bolster their squad as they look to challenge for the Premier League title next term.

Manchester United were heavily linked with a move for Sancho for months and they finally concluded a deal to sign him from Borussia Dortmund in July.

And the Red Devils swiftly followed that transfer move by announcing a deal to sign defender Raphael Varane from Real Madrid shortly afterwards.

Manchester United continue to be linked with a number of potential other signings this summer but Neville has been pleased by the business his former club have conducted so far.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, Neville said: “I think Varane is really exciting. Sancho’s exciting but it was almost inevitable that was going to happen.

“They needed to fill that right-wing spot. It’s been a bit of a problem for the last year or two. I think demonstrating patience and getting him, to be fair, was a bit more measured.

“United have become a bit more measured in this last two or three years. I think Ole has brought that to the club, they’re not getting players for the sake of it.

“Varane is exciting and I think last season, every United fan, every commentator, pundit, fan and analyst watched United and said, ‘They need a partner for Harry Maguire’, and they’ve got one.

“He’s a good age, got massive experience, he’s got a good centre-back alongside him. In fact, he’s got a good back-four.

“So he’s not coming into a team where he’s having to hold it together. He’s, you could argue, the last piece of the jigsaw in the sense that the rest of them are doing a pretty good job.

“[Victor] Lindelof did a good job, [Eric] Bailly did a good job alongside Maguire but there weren’t just that little bit extra that you need.

“And I think Harry Maguire will come out of this tournament with England strong, more confident than ever before, he’s got a great centre-back partner alongside him now in Varane.

“Varane has played at Real Madrid in the biggest games you could ever play in – World Cups, the lot – so they’ve got two brilliant centre-backs.

“If they can stay fit together… and obviously the two full-backs as well who have got great energy, both of them are great defenders – one of them is great going forward and Aaron Wan-Bissaka is definitely improving.

“I think just sort the goalkeeping situation out, settle that down, decide who is going to be number one and United are in a good position defensively and Sancho can hopefully bring that balance that’s needed in attack.”

Both Varane and Sancho will be hoping to make their Premier League debuts for Manchester United when the Red Devils take on Leeds United in their season opener at Old Trafford on 14 August.

Manchester United finished in second place and without a trophy last season.

