Gary Neville has admitted that he is “intrigued” to see how Raphael Varane performs for Manchester United this season.

The French defender signed for the Red Devils earlier this month after Manchester United agreed a big-money deal to land him from Real Madrid.

The centre-half is yet to feature for Manchester United this season but he could make his debut for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men when they take on Wolves away from home on Saturday.

Varane was a key player for Real Madrid last season as he made 31 appearances in La Liga, scoring two goals for the Spanish side.

He also featured four times for France at Euro 2020 before his transfer to Manchester United later in the summer.

Former Manchester United defender Neville admits that he is looking forward to seeing how the French defender adapts to life at Old Trafford this season.

Explaining why he’s picked Varane as his “one to watch” in the Premier League this season, Neville told Sky Sports on Monday: I want to see how Varane does for Manchester United.

“I am intrigued to know how this World Cup winner with numerous Champions Leagues does.

“To see how he builds a partnership with Harry Maguire takes Paul Pogba off the one to watch.”

Manchester United have taken four points from their opening two games after their win over Leeds United and draw away to Southampton.

