Graeme Souness makes prediction about Man United after Cristiano Ronaldo signing

Graeme Souness believes that Cristiano Ronaldo will transform Manchester United back into Premier League title challengers this season.

The Red Devils are aiming to establish themselves as one of the main contenders for the title this term after they finished in second place and without a trophy last season.

Manchester United announced that they had agreed a deal to sign Ronaldo on Friday and the 36-year-old is poised to sign for the Red Devils on a two-year contract.

Ronaldo left Manchester United to sign for Real Madrid back in the summer of 2009 and he is now set to return to Old Trafford 12 years later.

Former Liverpool FC star Souness feels that Ronaldo’s arrival at the club will give the whole team a boost and he reckons that Manchester United will be transformed into genuine title challengers this season following his arrival.

Speaking on Sky Sports on Sunday, Souness said: “I see him making the difference for them.

“I think there’s two, three or four players in Man United’s dressing room that need him.

“Only him or (Lionel) Messi coming into the dressing room would make them up their game.

“Some players in that dressing room feel they’ve arrived, they’re the real deal and no-one can tell them anything. But they will improve with Ronaldo there.

“You’ve got no chance unless you sign senior pros and Man United have just signed the ultimate. Training will be different and players’ attitude will be different.

“I see United challenging for the championship with him in the team because they had 11 draws last season. They won’t have them now because he’s on another planet.”

Ronaldo could be in line to feature for Manchester United when the Red Devils return to Premier League action after the international break with a home clash against Newcastle United on 11 September.

