Graeme Souness names the additional signing Man United must make

Graeme Souness believes that Manchester United must make a move to sign a proven goal-scorer in the summer transfer window if they want to be serious title contenders next season.

The Red Devils have already been busy in the summer window after concluding deals to sign defender Raphael Varane from Real Madrid and winger Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be aiming for his Manchester United team to challenge for the Premier League title this season after they finished in second place and without a trophy last term.

The Red Devils have not lifted the Premier League trophy since Sir Alex Ferguson’s final campaign in charge back in 2013 and they will be looking to challenge the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool FC at the top of the table this term.

Former Liverpool FC star Souness feels that the Red Devils are still missing a quality attacker and he has urged Solskjaer to move to bring in a proven goal-scorer before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

Writing in his column for The Times, Souness said: “If Manchester United have finished their transfer business with the signings of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, then that is not enough investment for them to win the trophies this season that a club of their magnitude should be aiming for: the Premier League and Champions League.

“The signing required to catapult them into title-winning contention with Manchester City and Chelsea is a striker who guarantees 30 goals a season.

“There are few of them around and you will pay a premium if you are a Premier League club and another premium on top of that if you are one of the big boys.

“United must be in the market for a centre forward – for Harry Kane or even Erling Haaland, if he becomes available again because, if we judge the squads as they stand, Manchester City and Chelsea are still ahead of everybody else.”

Manchester United will host Leeds United in their Premier League opener on Saturday.

