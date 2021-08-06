Manchester United are “definitely” interested in a deal to sign Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid this summer but it remains to be seen whether the transfer can be completed, according to Graham Hunter.

The Red Devils were widely reported to have had an initial bid for the England full-back turned down by the Spanish club early on in the summer transfer window as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to ready his squad ahead of the new campaign.

Trippier was in good form for England at Euro 2020 as he made one assist in five appearances for Gareth Southgate’s men at this summer’s tournament.

The former Tottenham full-back made six assists in 28 La Liga games last season as he helped Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid side to win the Spanish title.

Now, well-known football journalist Hunter has provided a detailed update on Manchester United’s link to Trippier, hinting that it may be difficult for the Red Devils to complete a deal despite their strong interest in the 30-year-old.

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast earlier this week, Hunter said: “The things I can say for sure is yes, Manchester United definitely want him. Yes, he does want to come home not in terms of banging on the door…

“I think if you’ve been one of those daring footballers from England and Ireland who usually have not wanted to risk going abroad when you actively want it, you try it and you win, if Manchester United are interested in you, why wouldn’t you [want to go]?.

“This could be the moment where he takes what he’s learned in the red and white of Atletico and put it in the red and white of Salford.

“The second thing is Atleti, and particularly Simeone, are utterly determined not to let him go.

“There is a clause in his contract if he plays X amount of games this season, and Atleti will make sure he does, another year will be added to his contract.

“So they’re offering Manchester United ridiculous prices given Trippier’s age and that Manchester United went into this thinking he only had a year on his deal.

“Because Simeone doesn’t want to lose him, Atletico are quoting ridiculous prices and Trippier only has a preference to go to Manchester United rather than going on strike.

“I think ballpark the likelihood is that he stays at Atletico.”

Manchester United, who have already agreed deals for Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Tom Heaton this summer, will kick off their Premier League campaign with a home clash against Leeds United on 14 August.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip