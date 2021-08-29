Owen Hargreaves believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is the “perfect fit” for Manchester United after the Red Devils agreed a deal to re-sign the Portugal superstar.

The 36-year-old is heading back to Old Trafford 12 years after he initially left the club to sign for Real Madrid in the summer of 2009.

Ronaldo will be aiming to help Manchester United to challenge for the Premier League title this season as they look to end their long wait for the top-flight trophy.

The Portugal international is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time and his experience at the top level will no doubt be priceless for the Red Devils.

Former Manchester United star Hargreaves played alongside Ronaldo at Old Trafford during his first spell at the club, and the ex-midfielder is expecting big things from the Portugal attacker in the season to come.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Hargreaves said: “I remember my first day training with him. He was the first person on the training pitch, the first person in the ice bath and then the first person in the gym.

“I remember him doing sit-ups and at the end of his set he sat up and said: ‘I’m going to be the best player in the world at the end of this year.’ And he was.

“His dedication to his craft is equal to his talent, which is remarkable.

“Everyone thinks it’s all about him, but he wants to win. He’s coming back to United to win and that’s why I think as a mentor for these young guys at United he is the perfect fit and I think it’s going to be fabulous to watch it all.”

Meanwhile, Manchester United are currently preparing for their Premier League clash against Wolves on Sunday afternoon.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip