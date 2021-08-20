Ian Wright has praised Manchester United for making a “magnificent” signing by bringing Raphael Varane to the club from Real Madrid.

The Red Devils have spent big on signing the France international from Real Madrid to follow up their capture of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund earlier in the summer transfer window.

The central defender, who was paraded in front of the Manchester United fans at Old Trafford before the win over Leeds United in the Premier League last weekend, could make his debut for the Red Devils when they travel to Southampton on Sunday.

Varane, 28, will be expected to slot in to the heart of Manchester United’s defence alongside Harry Maguire, and former Arsenal star Wright has been highly impressed by the Red Devils’ move for the defender.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Wright said: “I think it’s a massive coup for Manchester United to get that player from Real Madrid.

“Whatever Real Madrid are going through, it doesn’t happen. You don’t normally get that player going the other way. You don’t get the Real Madrid player coming to Manchester United.

“We’ve seen Ronaldo go across there, we’ve seen Hazard go there… for United to get him in his prime – people will say Real Madrid don’t get rid of good player but actually they do, because they just have.

“For him to go to Manchester United now, in his prime. It’s a magnificent signing. He’s a top player.”

The former Arsenal star added: “I still feel that Aaron Wan-Bissaka is still the best defensive right-back in the country. Lindelof can do a good job against Harry Maguire, which he’s done, but you see the stakes.

“Now they’ve got world class next to Harry Maguire and, for me, Luke Shaw is world class. That’s it. It’s shored up.

“Playing two defensive midfielders at home, against the top teams, maybe, but now with Varane, you’ll probably get another offensive midfield player into the team simply because of his pace and the way he can see problems with the space.

“He’ll mark the space and go and try and get into the places where they’ll try and turn and get at someone like Harry Maguire. He’ll snuffle that out.

“We’re talking about a defensive unit now, which matches the front end in respect of quality. It’s frightening.”

Manchester United are aiming to challenge for the Premier League title this season after they finished in second place in the Premier League table last term.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip