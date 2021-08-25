Jamie Carragher has admitted that he is expecting Jadon Sancho to develop into a “superstar” at Manchester United in the seasons to come.

The England international is currently settling into life at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils from Borussia Dortmund in the summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old winger has so far been limited to two substitute appearances in the Premier League for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men as he builds up his fitness levels following his exploits at Euro 2020.

Sancho has been brought in to help fire Manchester United towards a genuine Premier League title challenge this season as they look to lift the trophy for the first time since 2013.

The attacker scored eight goals and made 11 assists in 26 Bundesliga games for Dortmund last season.

And Liverpool FC legend Carragher believes that Sancho has what it takes to develop into a brilliant player at Old Trafford.

Speaking on Sky Sports on Monday night, Carragher said of Sancho: “I think he could be a superstar, I really do.

“You look at his numbers in German football. Gary [Neville] has mentioned that they need this player on the right side, at times I think he is as good on the left if you look at his stats.”

Sancho will be hoping to make his first start of the Premier League season for the Red Devils when they travel to Wolves on Sunday afternoon.

