Jamie O’Hara predicts where Man United are going to finish

Jamie O’Hara believes that Manchester United are going to struggle to compete for the Premier League title this season due to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer being in charge.

The Red Devils are looking to establish themselves as one of the main contenders for the title after they finished second and without a trophy last term.

Manchester United on Friday agreed a blockbuster deal to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to Old Trafford from Juventus, with the Portugal international aiming to help fire the Red Devils to a title challenge.

The Red Devils dropped points in a 1-1 draw with Southampton last weekend and they will be aiming to bounce back to winning ways when they travel to Wolves on Sunday afternoon.

O’Hara reckons that the Red Devils are set to underperform this season because Solskjaer is in charge.

Speaking to talkSPORT, O’Hara said: “Ole Gunnar Solskjaer playing [Anthony[ Martial up front sums up why I said at the start of the season that Man United are not title contenders.

“They should be, with the team that they’ve got and the players that they’ve got, they should be title contenders.

“But their manager is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and he is killing them.

“Martial was absolutely shocking, had a terrible, terrible game. And his tactical decisions are just ridiculous.

“Do you know the reason he said why he wanted to play Martial? Because he’s got a good goal record against Southampton.

“They beat Southampton 9-0 last season, everyone scored.

“So why are you playing Martial?”

Manchester United have spent big on bringing in a handful of new players this summer, including the likes of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

The Red Devils have not won the Premier League title since their famous final triumph under Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.

