‘Top player’: John Terry rates latest Man United summer signing

John Terry is backing Raphael Varane to end up proving to be a great signing for Manchester United this season.

The Red Devils agreed a deal to sign the Real Madrid defender at the end of last month as they swiftly followed up the signing of Jadon Sancho with the addition of the France international.

Varane, 28, brings with him a wealth of experience to Old Trafford and he is poised to partner Harry Maguire in the heart of Manchester United’s defence.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be looking for his team to challenge for the Premier League title this season after their second-placed finish last term.

And former Chelsea FC and England star Terry feels that Varane will end up proving to be an excellent signing for the Old Trafford club.

Speaking to Astro SuperSport, Terry said: “I think it’s a natural one for people to say that it will take time for players to adapt.

“But when you’ve played at the level and kind of competition that he’s played at – winning the World Cup, Champions Leagues – he’ll hit the ground running I’m sure of that.

“I think from the outside watching Man United from afar, that’s been the key area I think they’ve been missing over the last few years so it’s good to see them dip into the market and get such a top player.

“I think him and Harry will have a great relationship together. It kind of reminds me of myself and Carvalho, if I’m honest.

“The kind of Rolls-Royce that Varane is and how good Harry is on the ball and aggressive as well. So I think they’ll be a great combination together and, like I say, it will definitely strengthen them moving forward.

“But Varane is a top, top player and I’m looking forward to seeing how he does in the league this year.”

Manchester United will travel to Southampton in their next Premier League game on Sunday before a second away game at Wolves on 29 August.

