Nemanja Matic has revealed his delight at seeing the “amazing” Juan Mata extend his stay at Manchester United for another season.

Mata’s future at Old Trafford had been a talking point towards the end of last season as he approached the end of his contract with the Red Devils.

However, the Spaniard opted to sign a new deal with Manchester United back in June to keep him with the club until the summer of 2022.

Mata found his Premier League opportunities to be restricted last season, with the Spanish playmaker having only started six games in the top flight for the Red Devils.

The 33-year-old scored one goal and made two assists in nine Premier League games for the Red Devils last term as they ended up in second place in the top-flight table.

Both Mata and Matic joined the Red Devils from Premier League rivals Chelsea FC – and the Serbian midfielder has revealed his joy at seeing the Spaniard pen a new deal with Manchester United.

Asked about Mata and Lee Grant signing new deals with the Red Devils, Matic told Manchester United’s website: “Fantastic people and players.

“As you know, Juan is the magician. The kids can learn a lot from him on the football pitch and outside the pitch.

“You know him very well, he has already been here eight years and he’s just amazing.

“Lee also, I’m really happy for him that he’s signed a new deal, especially when you see how fit he is and how he trains. He deserves everything good.

“As I said, the young players can learn a lot from them and me also.

“From everyone you learn, and they are both fantastic people and everyone at United is very happy that we have them in our team.”

Manchester United will kick off their new Premier League campaign with a home clash against Leeds United on 14 August.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip