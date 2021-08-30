‘There’s no doubt’: Roy Keane sends message to Man United fans about Cristiano Ronaldo

Roy Keane says there is “no doubt” that Cristiano Ronaldo is still a world-class player as he prepares to make his blockbuster return to Manchester United.

The Red Devils confirmed on Friday that they had agreed a deal with Juventus to bring the Portugal international back to Old Trafford 12 years after he left the club to sign for Real Madrid.

Ronaldo will be aiming to help fire Manchester United to a serious Premier League title challenge this season as they bid to oust defending Manchester City at the top of the table.

Keane played alongside Ronaldo during the Portugal star’s first spell at the club, and the former Red Devils captain has revealed his delight at seeing Manchester United agree a deal to bring the 36-year-old back to Old Trafford.

Asked if he had been swept along by ‘Ronaldo-mania’, Keane said on Sky Sports’ Super Sunday: “Yes, I have. I think it’s great news for United, the fans, the Premier League.

“There’s no doubt in my mind he’s still a world-class player. We have discussed the pluses and minuses but I see the hunger and the desire there; it’s not a pay-day for him. He is already worth fortunes.

“We saw at the Euros he won the Golden Boot, he’ll have the incentive of the World Cup.

“He’s a clever guy. He’s coming back to United to win stuff. I don’t think he’ll be the difference in terms of winning the big trophies – Man United still have the same problems with or without Ronaldo and that’s midfield – but an FA Cup or a League Cup is more than possible.

“He’ll want more than that. He’ll bring a winning mentality to the dressing room, he’s a fitness freak and I think he’s one of the most intelligent players I’ve seen in my life. He’s adapted his game and he’s a winner.

“Forget the idea that he’s going through the motions; he came to Man Utd initially because he wanted to win stuff. He’s a born winner, he doesn’t want to relax. Young players need that example. It’s priceless.

“I see a lot of pluses and he’s going to make them better, of course, but in terms of the bigger picture, I still don’t think Man United are ready to win the title. I don’t think they’re going to close the gap all of a sudden.”

Manchester United returned to winning ways in the Premier League on Sunday when they claimed a 1-0 victory over Wolves away from home thanks to Mason Greenwood’s second-half goal.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip