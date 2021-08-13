Roy Keane warns Man United they still need to make this signing

Roy Keane believes that Manchester United need to bring in midfield reinforcements before the close of the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have been active in the summer transfer window and have bolstered their defensive and attacking options with the signings of Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho.

Manchester United have also brought in goalkeeper Tom Heaton on a free transfer as they look to build a squad capable of challenging for the Premier League title this season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is likely to be on the lookout for further reinforcements to his squad before the summer transfer window closes on 31 August.

And former Manchester United captain Keane feels that the Red Devils need to bring in a new midfielder and possibly a right-back before the deadline at the end of the month.

Speaking on The Overlap YouTube channel, Keane said: “I still have my doubts with United.

“The couple of signings they’ve made are fantastic, there’s no doubting the quality they’ve got in, but I’m worried definitely about the middle of the park and I’m still not convinced about the right-back.

“But I think the signings have been good and I still feel United will pull something out of the bag over the next few weeks. I still think they need someone in the middle of the park.

“They’ve got Fred obviously, Scott McTominay is a good young player who is improving. There’s talk of United changing system and going to a 4-3-3. The middle of the park worries me for United.

“I think they need to get one in. I think for Ole it’s about shifting people on as well, sometimes you are waiting for a couple of players to go out because United have a lot [of deadwood], Jesse Lingard and players like that in the background. They have to shift them on, they’re not the answer.

“If you ask me if I think Jesse Lingard is going to get United back challenging for titles, the answer is no. And I’ll say the same for Fred and maybe McTominay.

“I think McTominay is a good, young player, I’d persevere with him, but the proof is in the pudding. I see Fred every week, I can’t see it with Fred. Ole likes him and he’s the manager, but I can’t see it.

“I think the right-back is probably not good enough for Man United. And these are good players, but if you’re talking about winning titles they’ve come up short over the last few years.

“Man United, to me, need someone in midfield – but again that’s huge money and I think they’ll need to shift a few players on.”

Manchester United are poised to kick off their Premier League campaign with a home clash against Leeds United on Saturday lunchtime.

The Red Devils finished in second place and without a trophy last season after having lost the Europa League final to Villarreal.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip