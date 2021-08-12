Manchester United could cool their interest in signing Kieran Trippier this summer if Diogo Dalot ends up staying at the club, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have been credited with an interest in signing the 30-year-old Atletico Madrid right-back this summer as they look to bolster their squad ahead of the close of the transfer window at the end of the month.

Trippier was in great form for Atletico Madrid last season and he was a regular fixture in the first team as they won the La Liga title under Diego Simeone.

The defender also earned praise for his performances at Euro 2020, where he made one assist in five appearances for England at this summer’s tournament.

Dalot is now back at Manchester United after having spent last season on loan to Italian side AC Milan.

According to Romano, Dalot has been impressing in pre-season training for the Red Devils and if the Portugal international ends up staying at Old Trafford, it could mean that a deal for Trippier could be off the cards.

Speaking The United Stand Podcast, Romano said: “I would keep an eye on these two positions – the right back and the midfielder.

“The big difference is with the right-back. They’re really happy with Diogo Dalot and his pre-season. He has done quite well. He scored a goal in the last game so he’s really training well.

“He was great last season at AC Milan and with Portugal Under-21s and then with the main team at the Euros. He has always been great. That’s why Manchester United are now considering to keep Diogo Dalot.

“They’re only accepting bids for €4m or €5m loan fee. AC Milan were not offering this money, they were offering €1m-1.5m fee so Manchester United weren’t accepting that offer.

“I’m told other clubs are interested in him so it’s an open situation but there are chances for him to stay at Manchester United.

“It could change the situation of Trippier because if Dalot stays then Trippier isn’t coming to Manchester United.”

Manchester United will host Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday.

