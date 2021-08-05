Fabrizio Romano gives update on Man United link to Kieran Trippier

Man United could pursue a deal to sign Kieran Trippier this summer if Diogo Dalot leaves the club, says Fabrizio Romano

Thursday 5 August 2021, 23:00 UK
Kieran Trippier speaks at England media conference
Kieran Trippier

Manchester United could pursue a move to sign Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid this summer – but only if they are able to offload Diogo Dalot, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils are thought to be on the lookout for a number of potential new signings this summer despite having already been relatively busy in the transfer market.

Manchester United have already agreed deals to sign Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Tom Heaton this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to steer his side to a Premier League title challenge next season.

The Red Devils were credited with an interest in signing England international Trippier earlier in the summer transfer window but no deal has yet come to fruition.

According to Italian reporter Romano, Manchester United continue to hold an interest in the 30-year-old full-back, but whether they make a move or not depends entirely on the future of Dalot, who has just returned to the club following a loan spell at AC Milan last season.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast earlier this week, Romano said: “Diogo Dalot could leave the club, with AC Milan interested. AC Milan want a loan deal with a buy option.

“If Dalot leaves the club, Trippier will be the target at right-back but there is still nothing advanced with Atletico Madrid because they need to wait on the situation with Dalot.”

Manchester United will kick off their Premier League campaign with a home clash against Leeds United on 14 August.

