Manchester United retain an interest in Eduardo Camavinga but it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils will be able to complete a deal to sign the midfielder from Rennes this summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have been credited with an interest in the 18-year-old midfielder in recent weeks as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to further bolster his squad ahead of the new campaign.

Manchester United have already agreed deals to sign Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Tom Heaton this summer and Camavinga has also been touted as a possible target for the Old Trafford outfit.

Reports linking the Red Devils with a move for the French teenager appear to have died down in recent days following more intense speculation earlier in the transfer window.

Camavinga’s current contract at Rennes is due to expire at the end of next season, and according to Italian reporter Romano, the teenager is not in a rush to resolve his future this summer.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast earlier this week, Romano said: “Manchester United have direct contact with Camavinga but the player is not in a rush.

“The player is also open to wait for January to sign a contract as a free agent with a new club.

“Many clubs would be interested next year, like Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, maybe Bayern Munich, PSG and some English clubs.

“Manchester United know if they want to sign Camavinga [this summer], it’ll be easier because next season will be a completely different race.

“The situation is open. They’ll be in the race next year.”

Manchester United will begin their Premier League title push with a home clash against Leeds United on 14 August.

