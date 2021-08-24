Gary Neville has urged Manchester United to make a move to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur before the close of the summer transfer window.

The 28-year-old England striker’s future has been a constant talking point this summer amid suggestions that he could be on his way out of Tottenham in the current transfer window.

Manchester City have been strongly linked with a move for the England captain and Pep Guardiola’s side are widely reported to have had at least one bid turned down for the forward.

Manchester United have already bolstered their attacking options with the signing of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

However, former Red Devils star Neville feels that Manchester United still lack potency in attack and he feels that Kane would be the perfect signing for the club.

Asked if he feels the arrivals of Sancho and Raphael Varane will be enough for Man United to win the title, Neville said on Sky Sports on Monday night: “My gut feeling is no – they won’t have the same impact on Manchester United as [Virgil] van Dijk and Alisson [at Liverpool] to get them up to 90-95 points they will need to win the league the league. I think they will still be short.

“Chelsea we’ve seen what they’ve done with [Romelu] Lukaku, we’ve seen that Van Dijk has come back for Liverpool, we know Manchester City are in for [Jack] Grealish and Kane. If they get Kane I think there’s a massive problem for United.

“I’m struggling to understand why Manchester United aren’t going that extra step this transfer window.

“Sancho’s £70m was last year’s money. And I think with regards to Manchester United, they’ve always gone after the best player in the Premier League, the best English player, the best British player historically.

“Why is Martial, James, Lingard… you’re talking about potentially offloading a lot of wages there, potentially getting some transfer fees in.

“Why are they not going in for Harry Kane this week?

“Because if I think Harry Kane entered Manchester United you could get up to 90-95 points, without him [they won’t].

“They’re still going to have to replace [Edinson] Cavani and Martial next summer. Martial’s not going to do it, Cavani has only got one year left [on his contract].

“They’re going to have to buy a centre forward at some point. Why not get the man now and give Ole that impetus to get to that 90-point [target]. I don’t think they can with just Sancho and Varane.

“Manchester United will lose Martial and Cavani in the next 12 months, they’ll only have Mason Greenwood as a centre forward, [Marcus] Rashford [is best] on the left.

“I think Manchester United will need a centre forward in the next 12 months, the guy is available now if you pay £150m.

“You’ve got Martial, James, Mata and Lingard who I think, to be fair, we could do without them at the club.

“I personally think Kane coming in [to United] would be a differentiator.”

Manchester United, who were held to a 1-1 draw by Southampton at the weekend, will take on Wolves away from home on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils are currently in sixth place in the Premier League table.

